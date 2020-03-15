Global  

Lorenzo Brino Dead - '7th Heaven' Star Dies at 21

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino has sadly died at the age of 21.
7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

7th Heaven alum Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident in Southern California last week, police said on Sunday. He was 21. Lorenzo lost control of his 2016...
