You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Vogue Williams finds parenting 'such hard work'



Vogue Williams finds parenting "such hard work" and whilst she "absolutely loves being a mom", she has been finding it difficult. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Vogue Williams As A Parent



She has Theodore Frederick Michael with her husband Spencer Matthews. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Metro Entertainment Congratulations are in order! https://t.co/Veghl2J8Rj 8 minutes ago celebnews2020 Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are having a baby girl https://t.co/jk787JjueJ 19 minutes ago MummyPages Ireland Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child https://t.co/6niUKYiiMd https://t.co/Yd3WlxZt45 26 minutes ago SHEmazing Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting baby #2 https://t.co/0tZM0QnqVk https://t.co/l4yHwWwyRJ 26 minutes ago MummyPagesUK Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child https://t.co/5yos5l3ggI https://t.co/PkvMwZGMjb 26 minutes ago readsector Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting a girl over two years after welcoming son Theodore… https://t.co/OnConu14rL 35 minutes ago Irish Daily Mirror Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they're expecting second baby https://t.co/4tFOQIOkcc 42 minutes ago EVOKE Congratulations are in order for Vogue Williams & Spencer Mathews who are expecting... a baby girl!💕 This pregnanc… https://t.co/WJ8qeDeQQD 46 minutes ago