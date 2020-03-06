Global  

Ariana Grande Begs Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Ariana Grande is begging fans to take precautions, encouraging social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The “Thank U Next” singer spoke out on Sunday (March 15) on social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande “I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what’s going on. [...]
