ABC’s Karl Rips Trump, Kudlow For Spreading Misinformation on Coronavirus: This is ‘A Matter of Life and Death’
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () ABC News Chief White House correspondent *Jon Karl* ripped into President *Donald Trump* and his administration for the misinformation they have put forward while the coronavirus remains "a matter of life and death" to Americans.
The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United States. The declaration of a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the course of a few weeks, President Donald Trump veered from confidently assuring Americans his administration had the coronavirus... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters •FOXNews.com