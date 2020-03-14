Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN’s Zakaria Rips ‘Ritual Praise’ of Trump From Coronavirus Experts: This Administration is ‘Copying the Wrong Korea’

CNN’s Zakaria Rips ‘Ritual Praise’ of Trump From Coronavirus Experts: This Administration is ‘Copying the Wrong Korea’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
CNN's *Fareed Zakaria* ripped President *Donald Trump* for continuing to demand North Korean levels of adulation from his administration instead of doing more to stop the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump takes coronavirus test

Trump takes coronavirus test 02:20

 President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis? [Video]

Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

The partisan split on how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic is wide. A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that while 81% of Republican voters approve, 84% of Democrats..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

CNN’s Stelter Responds to Comments from Surgeon General: He Shouldn’t ‘Lecture the Media’

CNN's *Brian Stelter* today hit the Trump administration for "missteps and mistakes" that have "aggravated the coronavirus crisis in the U.S."
Mediaite

Arc of Trump’s coronavirus comments defies reality on ground

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the course of a few weeks, President Donald Trump veered from confidently assuring Americans his administration had the coronavirus...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.