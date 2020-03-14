CNN’s Zakaria Rips ‘Ritual Praise’ of Trump From Coronavirus Experts: This Administration is ‘Copying the Wrong Korea’
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () CNN's *Fareed Zakaria* ripped President *Donald Trump* for continuing to demand North Korean levels of adulation from his administration instead of doing more to stop the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal," and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.