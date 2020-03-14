CNN’s Zakaria Rips ‘Ritual Praise’ of Trump From Coronavirus Experts: This Administration is ‘Copying the Wrong Korea’

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?



The partisan split on how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic is wide. A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that while 81% of Republican voters approve, 84% of Democrats.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home



European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources CNN’s Stelter Responds to Comments from Surgeon General: He Shouldn’t ‘Lecture the Media’ CNN's *Brian Stelter* today hit the Trump administration for "missteps and mistakes" that have "aggravated the coronavirus crisis in the U.S."

Mediaite 4 hours ago



Arc of Trump’s coronavirus comments defies reality on ground WASHINGTON (AP) — In the course of a few weeks, President Donald Trump veered from confidently assuring Americans his administration had the coronavirus...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this