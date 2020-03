Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ana de Armas is singing the praises of her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The 31-year-old actress opened up about her Deep Water co-star and new boyfriend in an interview with Vogue Spain. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ana De Armas “The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he [...] 👓 View full article