BREAKING: New York City Schools to Close

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: New York City's Schools to Close
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC School Still Open, For Now

Coronavirus Update: NYC School Still Open, For Now 02:32

 Mayor Bill de Blasio is still uncertain when or if New York City schools should be closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Daniel Goldman was the lead counsel on the House Intelligence Committee. He spearheaded the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. He was also the chief..

Gasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At two gasoline stations in Scarsdale, a wealthy suburb of New York City not far from one of the nation’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus, attendants whiled away the minutes on a..

Alert: Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system

NEW YORK (AP) — Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system.
Coronavirus Update: NYC Schools To Close Early This Week

New York City schools will close early this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Sunday evening.
CBS 2

Rad_Chadmire

The Last Oankali RT @NYScanner: BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces New York City public schools will be closed as of Monday. "We will make a first… 20 seconds ago

Meche1069

Mercedes Pena-Rivera RT @nytimes: Breaking News: All public schools in New York City, Long Island and Westchester will shut down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, after… 21 seconds ago

E17boi01

Mark McGowan RT @YorkshireLady3: BREAKING NEWS: New York City schools will CLOSE  https://t.co/cAkS1yPE44 @MailOnline 55 seconds ago

sammunist

SLAY-LEE 💋 RT @ABC: BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces New York City public schools will be closed as of Monday. "We will make a first atte… 1 minute ago

CindyLo47473437

Cindy Lou 🌷💙♿️🔰 RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: New York City closing all public schools due to coronavirus. 1 minute ago

babygirllalay

zombiemami RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: New York City Public Schools will close Monday through at least April 20, @NYCMayor announces #coronavirus 2 minutes ago

YorkshireLady3

Yorkshire Lady BREAKING NEWS: New York City schools will CLOSE  https://t.co/cAkS1yPE44 @MailOnline 2 minutes ago

