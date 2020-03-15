Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift Has Important Message for Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's a Really Scary Time'

Taylor Swift Has Important Message for Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's a Really Scary Time'

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is addressing the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-year-old “The Man” singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (March 15) to urge fans to “truly isolate” to help prevent the spread of the virus. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “Guys – I follow you online and I love you guys [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Navigating Your Business Through the Coronavirus

Navigating Your Business Through the Coronavirus 04:55

 With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it can be a scary time for small businesses trying to navigate through this uncharted territory. Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing sits down to talk to us about keeping your small business safe during these uncertain times. Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vili45265921

vili RT @ETCanada: .@taylorswift13 has an important message to her fans about #coronavirus. "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly is… 3 days ago

louisalsashton

sal🖤 RT @iHeartRadio: Taylor Swift has a very important message for Swifties amid the coronavirus pandemic. 🙏 Read her full statement here: http… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.