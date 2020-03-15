Global  

'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Killed in Car Accident

AceShowbiz Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
According to a source, the Sam Camden depicter on the series was pronounced dead after losing control of his Toyota Camry and crashing into a pole in San Bernardino County, California.
Recent related news from verified sources

7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

7th Heaven alum Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident in Southern California last week, police said on Sunday. He was 21. Lorenzo lost control of his 2016...
E! Online

7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino killed in car crash aged 21

Child star Lorenzo Brino has died at the age of 21 following a car accident.
Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

hope_dozier

Hope Dozier RT @Corey_Feldman: HERE WE GO AGAIN, ANOTHER CHILD STAR DIES, AFTER WORKING W A CONVICTED PEDOPHILE ON #7THHEAVEN & PPL WONDER Y #CHILDSTAR… 7 seconds ago

CherylHooten6

Cheryl Hooten 7th Heaven Child Star Lorenzo Brino Dies at 21 Following Car Collision https://t.co/Morklcc8wn 4 minutes ago

boltladypls

ExGOP Tricia RT @Jewel4Trump: 🔴TV show ‘7th Heaven’ youngest child #LorenzoBrino Dead at 21 🔴#StephenCollins was his TV dad😳 🔴Car hit pole 3/9/20 in #… 6 minutes ago

OperationSLives

Operation Save Lives 7th Heaven Child Star Lorenzo Brino Dies at 21 Following Car Collision https://t.co/ZlCLRzACGZ 9 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot 7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21 https://t.co/sx5rP66L2x 19 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 7th Heaven Child Star Lorenzo Brino Dies at 21 Following Car Collision 26 minutes ago

angel58874381

angel '7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21 https://t.co/1obkqCisNm via @TMZ 27 minutes ago

MauricioAndrsL6

Mauricio Andrés Luna RT @enews: #7thHeaven star Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident last week at the age of 21.💔 https://t.co/s0aMNO1ySd https://t.co/Q5b… 27 minutes ago

