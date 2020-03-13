WATCH: Democratic Debate Starts With a Biden-Bernie Elbow Bump (And a Cough)
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Sunday night’s Democratic presidential debate started with a different tone than previous meetings. The field had finally narrowed to two, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and coronavirus precautions eliminated both the audience and the traditional handshake between the competitors — and made a small cough from Biden get far more […]
Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders exchanged an elbow bump to begin their debate and then discussed how they would solve the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports
Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders,..
Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..
Joe Biden smiled and reached his elbow out to touch his rival Bernie Sanders' arm on Sunday, an unusual greeting to start a Democratic presidential debate during... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times
WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest from the Sunday night Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (all times local): 8 p.m.... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters •CBC.ca
