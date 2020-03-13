Global  

WATCH: Democratic Debate Starts With a Biden-Bernie Elbow Bump (And a Cough)

Mediaite Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Sunday night’s Democratic presidential debate started with a different tone than previous meetings. The field had finally narrowed to two, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and coronavirus precautions eliminated both the audience and the traditional handshake between the competitors — and made a small cough from Biden get far more […]
 Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders exchanged an elbow bump to begin their debate and then discussed how they would solve the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports

