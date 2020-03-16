Shruti Haasan: My music reflects my work as actor

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We catch Shruti Haasan on a call a day after she wrapped up her music commitments in London, and en-route to a small town in Chennai, where she is set to film Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam. Even as the world is on a hiatus owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Haasan has been shuffling between countries, living the most... 👓 View full article

