Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ellen DeGeneres 'already bored' as TV show halts production

Ellen DeGeneres 'already bored' as TV show halts production

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres says she is "already bored" after her hit TV talk show halted production due to Coronavirus concerns. Last week, bosses at The Ellen DeGeneres Show made the decision to tape without live audiences, but the star host announced later that production had been suspended until next month. Sharing the news...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Ellen DeGeneres wishes she had kids to ease boredom

Ellen DeGeneres wishes she had kids to ease boredom 01:28

 Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres told Chrissy Teigen and John Legend she wishes she "had kids right now" as boredom takes over in self-isolation.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lauren3_jackson

Lauren Jackson I’ve been home 1 hour and have already watched “broadway songs recreated for Corona Virus”, “We Are the World (2020… https://t.co/jyreXYx9Je 12 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in What do you do when you get bored while social distancing? https://t.co/uZqWbhbdnf 3 days ago

patfua

patfua please dont do this ellen we need you We need you now more than ever. Please keep going even without an audience… https://t.co/gfZSgqc74v 5 days ago

60F2013P

PRISCILLA WEST RT @SudburyStar: Ellen DeGeneres 'already bored' as TV show halts production due to coronavirus https://t.co/dudf0H4wsL 1 week ago

tweetofsportguy

Spørt Movïe Gūy RT @THR: "I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored." Ellen DeGeneres has announced that @TheEllenShow has also suspe… 1 week ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Ellen DeGeneres ‘Already Bored’ As Her Talk Show Gets Suspended Due To COVID-19 https://t.co/qLfv5YLFEf https://t.co/Iu029EvH7Q 1 week ago

bollywoodleaks0

bollywood leaks Coronavirus Pandemic: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Goes Off-Air & She’s ‘Already Bored’ https://t.co/0iwktIlAHe 1 week ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Coronavirus Pandemic: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Goes Off-Air & She’s ‘Already Bored’ @TheEllenShow… https://t.co/HH25Pxugad 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.