Biden Pledges to Select a Woman as Running Mate at CNN Debate

Mediaite Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Vice President Joe Biden pledged at Sunday night’s CNN Democratic debate to select a woman to be his running mate to take on President Donald Trump — prompting moderators to ask Sen. Bernie Sanders whether he would follow suit. Biden pledged, for the first time this campaign season, to appoint a woman to be his running […]
Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

 Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the debate took place without an audience.

