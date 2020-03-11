Biden Pledges to Select a Woman as Running Mate at CNN Debate
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Vice President Joe Biden pledged at Sunday night’s CNN Democratic debate to select a woman to be his running mate to take on President Donald Trump — prompting moderators to ask Sen. Bernie Sanders whether he would follow suit. Biden pledged, for the first time this campaign season, to appoint a woman to be his running […]
