Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shower love on girlfriends Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora in pic going viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shower love on girlfriends Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora in pic going viral

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The picture credit goes to socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who chose to post it on Alia Bhatt's birthday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6 [Video]

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6

Makers of upcoming Netflix film Guilty held a screening in Mumbai. The film is a thriller starring Kiara Advani in the lead. Alia Bhatt arrived at the event with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebs at screening of 'Guilty' [Video]

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebs at screening of 'Guilty'

Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Gauahar Khan, Patralekha, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Soni Raazdan, Shaheen Bhatt were among celebrities who marked their presence at..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pic: Ranbir gives a peck on Alia's cheek

Alia Bhatt turned a year older yesterday and her fans can't keep calm. They flooded social media with sweet birthday notes and adorable pictures of the birthday...
IndiaTimes

Holi 2020: When Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif partied together - See pics

Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, who were spotted at filmmaker Aarti Shetty's Holi bash on Tuesday.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood Life

Tweets about this

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in a photo from New York. Don't miss Arjun-Malaika in the back… https://t.co/bQ1TeFe0tl 57 seconds ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles News Update : Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in thi - Th… https://t.co/ZEIa7ZOOzc 8 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Fans are all hearts for #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt's latest PDA filled photo with #ArjunKapoor and #MalaikaArora https://t.co/fGD5w2Qng8 16 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Pic of Ranbir Kapoor Kissing Alia Bhatt with Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora in the Backdrop is Adorable… https://t.co/y8MtY2pZgm 19 minutes ago

Ragini____Jain

Ragini John ki Deewani ♥️ RT @bombaytimes: Here is an unseen picture of happy couples and we are all hearts for it! #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #MalaikaArora #ArjunKap… 21 minutes ago

Avinash65517482

Avinash Yadav RT @boxofficeindia: How cute! This picture of @aliaa08, #RanbirKapoor, @arjunk26 and #MalaikaArora is full of love. Check it out. #AliaBh… 24 minutes ago

120croreHindus

World Hindus United RT @ZeeNews: #RanbirKapoor and #ArjunKapoor shower love on girlfriends #AliaBhatt and #MalaikaArora in pic going viral https://t.co/LoZQp2D… 27 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #RanbirKapoor kisses #AliaBhatt in throwback pic from NYC. Do not miss Arjun-Malaika at the back https://t.co/DVTSBWnoql 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.