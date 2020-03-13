Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Billboard.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Byron Bay Bluesfest is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus 02:14

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak The actress is concerned about the global health crisis, but Kerry also insists she is trying to remain as calm as possible..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published
Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns [Video]

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Travel industry under siege, crowd ban in Australia: How countries are coping with coronavirus outbreak


Indian Express Also reported by •Just JaredZee News

Coronavirus scare: Here's why fans are much-needed for cricket matches

As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground amidst coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwi side was...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/eZO402cCu7 5 minutes ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/LfYGL4jIYk 5 minutes ago

farther_go

GoFarther Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/IHnXiPBrRX 5 minutes ago

billboardbiz

billboardbiz Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/3AlwA5sc2u 14 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/uTpVFCcbSi #billboard… https://t.co/qtTzM0Bc55 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.