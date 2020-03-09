Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Diana's Handwriting Compared

The royal ladies like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have make up artists and beauty experts on call to give them that gorgeous glow. But there are some secrets to their flawless skin you can also have access to. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
The royal family reunited for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday - but one particular encounter has left fans speculating. In their last royal engagement before stepping down from..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Marking their final engagement as senior members of the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated commonwealth day in London with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II. ET..