Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana set to come together for an action thriller
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Anubhav Sinha has recently given trilogy of hits with Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. These films were not only entertaining and successful at the box office, but also made a strong statement on societal stereotypes and managed to make a profound impact.
Anubhav Sinha's last outing with Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15, is one...
A news report on the box office collection of his new film "Thappad" incensed Anubhav Sinha so much that the film maker reacted with a barrage of filthy abuses on social media, before apologising for..