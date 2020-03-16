Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Follow government's instructions, says Hema Malini

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Seasoned actor Hema Malini on Monday urged everyone to follow the instructions issued by the government to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 71-year-old actor shared her concern over the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 100 cases having been tested positive in India.

"COVID-19 has become a reality in India with more...
News video: 'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini 03:00

 BJP MP Hema Malini asked everybody to be should be careful and not travel overseas in the wake of coronavirus. She also added that coronavirus should not be taken lightly. The total number of positive cases in India has crossed 70 with one death reported from Karnataka.

