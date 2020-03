roslyn braun "Dr Tedros called on countries do to everything possible to reduce transmission by quarantining people who had cont… https://t.co/i0VixNxjvm 6 hours ago

I will literally cum 🔞 COMMISSIONS OPEN RT @moon_devourer: if you are young & have a normal immune system you will be just fucking fine so stop fucking crowding & hoarding random… 6 hours ago

Raptor Ackbar @TeamYouTube it is irresponsible for you to censor your creators in this time of trouble. STOP DEMONITIZING EVERY V… https://t.co/VMxTIvUbLc 6 hours ago

lily Even Coronavirus cannot stop the girls I went to HS with from trying to get me to join their MLM. Incredible. 8 hours ago

Kait Hanson Putting out a call for help or suggestions here - my 90 y/o grandma loves to read, but is going blind and cannot se… https://t.co/ZCG8xiZIpS 9 hours ago

Burcu Ozturk-Hismi, M.D. RT @WHO: "Even if you cannot stop #COVID19 transmission, you can slow it down and save lives"-@DrTedros #coronavirus 9 hours ago

Cllr Alaa Al-Yousuf "Italy cannot generate enough growth to service its growing debt burden..". And this has been the case even befor… https://t.co/uJ4YUotEWB 11 hours ago