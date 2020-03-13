Global  

R. Jai Gillum’s Wiki: Facts About Florida Politician, Andrew Gillum’s Wife

Earn The Necklace Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Andrew Gillum, who was the Democrat candidate in Florida’s 2018 Gubernatorial race, is now at the heart of a drug scandal. The controversy has brought attention to not only Gillum, but also to his family. Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum was a prominent presence at his election campaign. So Floridians are not completely unfamiliar with […]

 Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was..

Andrew Gillum Involved in Suspected Meth-Related Incident in Miami Hotel RoomAndrew Gillum, current CNN contributor and former candidate for Florida governor, was found “inebriated” in a hotel room early Friday morning after police...
Ex-governor’s candidate in Florida says he’s entering rehab

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum disclosed Sunday that he is entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he had...
