Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Andrew Gillum, who was the Democrat candidate in Florida’s 2018 Gubernatorial race, is now at the heart of a drug scandal. The controversy has brought attention to not only Gillum, but also to his family. Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum was a prominent presence at his election campaign. So Floridians are not completely unfamiliar with […]



The post R. Jai Gillum’s Wiki: Facts About Florida Politician, Andrew Gillum’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

