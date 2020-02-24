Global  

Angad Bedi defends wife Neha Dhupia, introduces his five girlfriends in latest Instagram post!

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia was trolled for her comments on one of the recent episodes of Roadies Revolution, and now hubby Angad Bedi is out to defend her, and also introduces his five girlfriends on an Instagram post! For all those who are late to the party, Dhupia lashed out at a contestant when he confessed he slapped...
