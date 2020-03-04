Global  

Why Steven Soderbergh's 'Contagion' is most-searchable film amidst coronavirus outbreak

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle, 'Contagion' tells the story of a virus called MEV-1 transmitted by fomites.
News video: Coronavirus Movie - COVID-19 Film

Coronavirus Movie - COVID-19 Film 01:34

 Coronavirus Movie - COVID-19 Film aka Contagion (20110 - Movie Trailer HD - Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Its ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet. The plot concerns the spread...

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Nearly 70,000 movie theatres in China have been closed for weeks as the virus continues to spread.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published
'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus [Video]

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

'Contagion' Writer Claims Scientists Have Predicted Coronavirus Pandemic

Scott Z. Burns weighs in on the virus outbreak after social media users began noting how eerily similar the events in the Steven Soderbergh drama film to current...
AceShowbiz

Contagion shows the lengths people go to watch a movie they can’t stream

Contagion shows the lengths people go to watch a movie they can’t streamIn the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film about a pandemic, Contagion, is seeing a spike in viewing. The problem is that Contagion...
The Verge


qnewshub

QNewsHub Why Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Contagion’ is most-searchable film amidst coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/UD20QMO9tc https://t.co/kic7sntPYn 3 minutes ago

shaurya261

@shaurya26 RT @ZeeNews: Why Steven Soderbergh's #Contagion is most-searchable film amidst #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/tYrWrPZxFX 27 minutes ago

Naveenhbk10

Navi..❤️ RT @timesofindia: Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film #Contagion grabs everyone's attention due to #CoronavirusOutbreak; read details via @etime… 30 minutes ago

