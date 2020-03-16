Madonna, Katy Perry, Cheryl Duped By Italy Coronavirus Meme

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )





*Madonna*, *Katy Perry*, and *Cheryl* have been duped by a



The virus has swept through Italy, leading authorities to put in place a full national lockdown.



Forced into their homes, Italians have responded with communal singing, a heart-warming moment that has produced some beautiful clips.



The videos have been overdubbed by stans, however, who are using these clips to trick pop icons.



Here's Madonna's emotive response.







Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! #irise pic.twitter.com/NJv93kWnWs



— Madonna (@Madonna) March 15, 2020



Katy Perry was left inspired.







You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB



— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020



Bizarrely, even Cheryl fell victim.







I’m not crying https://t.co/kRq4HCAP5D



— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) March 15, 2020



Shawn Mendes commented on his clip over Instagram, with other performers also being duped.



So, why are stans doing it? Is it malicious? Or is even the darkest humour welcome at moments like this?



