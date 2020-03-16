Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Madonna, Katy Perry, Cheryl Duped By Italy Coronavirus Meme

Madonna, Katy Perry, Cheryl Duped By Italy Coronavirus Meme

Clash Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Pop icons are falling for the same trick...

*Madonna*, *Katy Perry*, and *Cheryl* have been duped by a coronavirus meme.

The virus has swept through Italy, leading authorities to put in place a full national lockdown.

Forced into their homes, Italians have responded with communal singing, a heart-warming moment that has produced some beautiful clips.

The videos have been overdubbed by stans, however, who are using these clips to trick pop icons.

Here's Madonna's emotive response.



Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! #irise pic.twitter.com/NJv93kWnWs

— Madonna (@Madonna) March 15, 2020

Katy Perry was left inspired.



You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

Bizarrely, even Cheryl fell victim.



I’m not crying https://t.co/kRq4HCAP5D

— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) March 15, 2020

Shawn Mendes commented on his clip over Instagram, with other performers also being duped.

So, why are stans doing it? Is it malicious? Or is even the darkest humour welcome at moments like this?

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns 00:40

 Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News [Video]

Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News

A pleasant surprise in the Katy Perry court case, Chrissy Teigen stands by Vanessa Hudgens despite Coronavirus comments and this celebrity couple is giving back in a big way. These are the top music..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:57Published
Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' [Video]

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare'

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' She was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis, which has reportedly rocked her record label. Two people at Universal..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Orlando Bloom says Katy Perry wedding may be pushed back due to coronavirus

Orlando Bloom revealed that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may affect his and pregnant fiancee Katy Perry’s wedding date. 
FOXNews.com

Pregnant Katy Perry Owns #StayHomeClub During Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘What Day Is it Even?

Katy Perry took to social media on Thursday (March 19) to share how she's holding up during self-isolation.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.