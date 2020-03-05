Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor in this adorable throwback picture!

Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor in this adorable throwback picture!

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor in this adorable throwback picture!Alia Bhatt recently turned 27 and good friend Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture where Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor could be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks! And as expected, the picture has gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it. The picture is from New York...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6 [Video]

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6

Makers of upcoming Netflix film Guilty held a screening in Mumbai. The film is a thriller starring Kiara Advani in the lead. Alia Bhatt arrived at the event with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebs at screening of 'Guilty' [Video]

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebs at screening of 'Guilty'

Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Gauahar Khan, Patralekha, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Soni Raazdan, Shaheen Bhatt were among celebrities who marked their presence at..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanjay is all praise for Ranbir and Alia

According to Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt epitomise freshness and brilliant talent. He feels the couple is great talents of our country and everyone...
IndiaTimes

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shower love on girlfriends Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora in pic going viral

The picture credit goes to socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who chose to post it on Alia Bhatt's birthday.
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

Prince58219211

Prince Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in this throwback picture https://t.co/3b1FGjntP4 2 hours ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles News Update : Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in thi - Th… https://t.co/ZEIa7ZOOzc 3 hours ago

mrjattdjcom

mr-jatt-dj.com Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in this throwback picture… https://t.co/hPRgh2Vc9W 4 hours ago

BollywoodAdda5

Bollywood Adda Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in this throwback picture https://t.co/cFm6Xvpyvf 4 hours ago

mrjattdjcom

mr-jatt-dj.com Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in this throwback picture… https://t.co/OMG3NyrIvY 4 hours ago

chatndates

ChatNDates.Com RT Bollyhungama "#AliaBhatt gets a sweet kiss from #RanbirKapoor, #MalaikaArora gets one from #ArjunKapoor in this… https://t.co/lVDO3yfk11 4 hours ago

filmykhabrifeed

Filmy Khabri Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in this throwback picture… https://t.co/ajCFDbBxLy 5 hours ago

Radheygurjar16

Radhey Gurjar RT @Bollyhungama: #AliaBhatt gets a sweet kiss from #RanbirKapoor, #MalaikaArora gets one from #ArjunKapoor in this throwback picture @ali… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.