COVID-19: Schwarzenegger spreads awareness Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Teaching all the correct method to wash their hands, Ghebreyesus tagged several celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, popular K-Pop band BTS and others. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this