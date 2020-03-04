Global  

James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to her fans on social media overnight. Along with...
‘James Bond’ star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

The actor is best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’ and 2013’s sci-fi movie ‘Oblivion’
Hindu

Coronavirus: James Bond star Olga Kurylenko 'locked up at home' after testing positive

'Quantum of Solace' actor announced the diagnosis on Instagram
Independent

