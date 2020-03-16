Watch: Here’s Roddy Ricch + Mustard’s HIGH FASHION Lyric Video
Monday, 16 March 2020 () West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch is letting fans in on his bars. The hip-hop entertainer and producer Mustard have released their “High Fashion” lyric video to the masses. Watch, recite and comment below!
The post Watch: Here’s Roddy Ricch + Mustard’s HIGH FASHION Lyric Video appeared first on .
The 2020 Met Gala has become the latest high-profile event postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fashion’s biggest night which was due to be hosted this year by Meryl Streep alongside artistic director Anna Wintour, will be rescheduled.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
E’A🇬🇭 RT @NewMusicDaiIy: NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down Ft. Roddy Ricch (Official Video)
Watch Here: https://t.co/VooLGBhchV https://t.co/KEWAcCkqPk 22 hours ago
Ascension RT @Atuhms: The BEST "THE BOX" Fortnite Montage (Roddy Ricch, 2pac, The Notorious B.I.G.) 🚀
🖥️ Watch the FULL video HERE:
https://t.co/7qs… 1 day ago
Front Atoms The BEST "THE BOX" Fortnite Montage (Roddy Ricch, 2pac, The Notorious B.I.G.) 🚀
🖥️ Watch the FULL video HERE:… https://t.co/oD2BnWqFIB 1 day ago