Watch: Here’s Roddy Ricch + Mustard’s HIGH FASHION Lyric Video

West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch is letting fans in on his bars. The hip-hop entertainer and producer Mustard have released their “High Fashion” lyric video to the masses. Watch, recite and comment below!



