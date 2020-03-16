Global  

Watch: Here’s Roddy Ricch + Mustard’s HIGH FASHION Lyric Video

SOHH Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Watch: Here’s Roddy Ricch + Mustard’s HIGH FASHION Lyric VideoWest Coast rapper Roddy Ricch is letting fans in on his bars. The hip-hop entertainer and producer Mustard have released their “High Fashion” lyric video to the masses. Watch, recite and comment below!

