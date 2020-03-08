Global  

Have you seen this lovely short film, Daud, featuring Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira?

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020
Actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira has featured in a short film "Daud", which is directed by Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday.

The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend.

Karisma even took to her Instagram story and...
