MGM Temporarily Closing All Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mediaite Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus pandemic forces public closures across the country, MGM Resorts has announced that they will temporarily suspend operations at all of their Las Vegas properties.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus

MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus 02:16

 A major hospitality and entertainment company in Las Vegas has announced several closures and layoffs, as business demand significantly drops amid coronavirus concerns.

Food programs set to feed kids during school closures [Video]

Food programs set to feed kids during school closures

NEWS: All Nevada schools are closed in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus spread.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:03Published
What is social distancing? [Video]

What is social distancing?

There are some changes on the 13 Action News anchor desk this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music said its April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but officials are...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus Concerns Force Some Las Vegas Hotels To Close Food Buffets

Another American institution is temporarily going by the wayside over concerns about the coronavirus: the food buffets in Las Vegas.
cbs4.com


