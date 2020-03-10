Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN’s Harlow Presses Navarro on Recession Fears as Coronavirus Sinks Market: ‘This is Freaking People Out, Peter’

CNN’s Harlow Presses Navarro on Recession Fears as Coronavirus Sinks Market: ‘This is Freaking People Out, Peter’

Mediaite Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
CNN's *Poppy Harlow* confronted White House National Trade Council Director *Peter Navarro* on whether the Trump administration's attempts to stabilize the financial markets are working in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat [Video]

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China’s Xi visits coronavirus outbreak city as world gripped by recession fears

China’s president has visited the city where the coronavirus outbreak started as Italy began a sweeping nationwide travel ban and people across the world...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •ReutersMediaite

Historic market rout as global shutdown looms

Historic market rout as global shutdown loomsLive version of coronavirus map Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.