Tiger unveils I am a Disco Dancer 2.0 poster

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Tiger Shroff who is currently basking in the glory of his recently released action flick 'Baaghi 3' is all to groove to the tunes of the reprise version of 'I am a Disco Dancer' in 2.0 style. The actor has taken to his social media handles to share the first poster of the track.
