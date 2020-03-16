Global  

Melania Trump cancels White House Easter Egg Roll due to coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The White House Easter Egg Roll for kids, dating to 1878, is canceled due to coronavirus crisis, says First lady Melania Trump.
News video: White House Cancels Easter Egg Roll Amid Coronavirus

White House Cancels Easter Egg Roll Amid Coronavirus 00:45

 The White House has canceled its Easter event.

White House Easter Egg Roll Canceled ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’

"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority"
Daily Caller

White House cancels Easter Egg Roll over coronavirus

This year's event, which takes place on the South Lawn of the White House, would have been the 142nd Easter Egg Roll.
CBS News


