CNBC Analyst Likens Trump Autographing Market Chart To Bush’s Premature ‘Mission Accomplished’ On Iraq

CNBC analyst and financial adviser Josh Brown warned Monday on MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle that President Donald Trump might have been celebrating the up ticking markets early on Friday, liking the move to when former President George W. Bush declaring that the Iraq War was “mission accomplished” prior to the final bell ringing.

