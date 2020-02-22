Superman accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals in Howth, Ireland



Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals while enjoying a walk around Ireland's Howth on March 4. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois



Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this