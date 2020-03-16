Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'I Always, Always Fight': Octavia Spencer On Demanding More From Hollywood

'I Always, Always Fight': Octavia Spencer On Demanding More From Hollywood

NPR Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Spencer plays businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker in a new Netflix series Self Made. Walker was born on a plantation in 1867 and built an empire selling hair and makeup products designed for black women.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Octavia_Simone1

I write and brand and stuff. 👩🏾‍💻 Always that one that like to fight 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tCiOwzp5DB 15 hours ago

natethompsonjr

Nate Thompson RT @NPR: Growing up, Octavia Spencer remembers being inspired by the story of Madam C.J. Walker — one of America's first black, female, sel… 20 hours ago

GOODgreenCITY

GOODgreenCITY RT @nprfreshair: "I think a lot of people lose the advantage in the negotiating process if they are not willing to walk away. And I'm alway… 2 days ago

Jsbarrois

JanineShermanBarrois RT @OkadaRei: So far, good enough, it is a good story to tell on afroamerican women's fight to enterpreneur and be listened to. Octavia Spe… 2 days ago

OkadaRei

Okada Rei So far, good enough, it is a good story to tell on afroamerican women's fight to enterpreneur and be listened to. O… https://t.co/AAtGzrAbQK 2 days ago

Moira_OB

Moira O'Brien 'I Always, Always Fight': Octavia Spencer On Demanding More From Hollywood https://t.co/XWRJeZv7IU #blacklivesmatter 2 days ago

makehistoryhers

Making History Hers 'I Always, Always Fight': Octavia Spencer On Demanding More From Hollywood: #MakingHistoryHers https://t.co/3mBAxQnKX6 2 days ago

WindyBorman

Windy Borman Octavia Spencer On Her 'Self Made' Series And Demanding More From Hollywood : NPR https://t.co/Q9PkFJI3Y3… https://t.co/DMszUao4pG 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.