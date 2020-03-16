Global  

Netflix's 'The Crown' Is Still Filming Amid Mass Coronavirus Shut Downs

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Crown is one of the very few shows that has not shut down amid Coronavirus fears. Apparently, the Netflix show has decided to “forge ahead with a final week of filming on Season 4,” Deadline reports. So far, no official word from any of the cast members like Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, or Helena [...]
