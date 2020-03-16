Global  

Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger is sending a message to his fans during the coronavirus pandemic! The 72-year-old actor and former Governor of California – with the help of his tiny horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu – took to his social media accounts to tell people to practice social-distancing and stay home during this outbreak. “We don’t go [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly' 00:46

 Ariana Grande is urging fans not to "turn a blind eye" to government and medical officials' social distancing advice during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting ignoring the information is "incredibly dangerous and selfish".

How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski [Video]

How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski

As the threat of COVID-19 continues, infectious disease expert Adam Kucharski answers five key questions about the novel coronavirus, providing necessary perspective on its transmission, how..

Credit: TED     Duration: 03:37Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'ignore the morons' amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'ignore the morons' amid coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged his Instagram followers to "ignore the morons" and instead follow expert advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

