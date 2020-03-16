Global  

Lil Durk + Metro Boomin Are Cooking Up A Possible New Project: “No Auto The Album”

Monday, 16 March 2020
Chicago rap artist Lil Durk and producer Metro Boomin seem to be keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic. The hip-hop pair have a collaborative project coming and it's tentatively titled No Auto. Big Facts This past weekend, Durk went to Twitter to deliver the biggest of hints. LD announced a new album and its […]

The post Lil Durk + Metro Boomin Are Cooking Up A Possible New Project: “No Auto The Album” appeared first on .
