Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chicago rap artist Lil Durk and producer Metro Boomin seem to be keeping themselves busy during the



The post Lil Durk + Metro Boomin Are Cooking Up A Possible New Project: “No Auto The Album” appeared first on . Chicago rap artist Lil Durk and producer Metro Boomin seem to be keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic . The hip-hop pair have a collaborative project coming and it’s tentatively titled No Auto. Big Facts This past weekend, Durk went to Twitter to deliver the biggest of hints. LD announced a new album and its […]The post Lil Durk + Metro Boomin Are Cooking Up A Possible New Project: “No Auto The Album” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

