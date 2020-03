Work(out) From Home: Blake Lively's Trainer Shares 4 Easy Exercises to Keep You Moving

Whoever said working out from home isn't possible clearly hasn't met this trainer. As much of America chooses to participate in social distancing by working from home and avoiding...



Recent related videos from verified sources Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends



A German shepherd dog has developed an amazing and touching relationship with an unusual playmate - a ferret.Diana Grib, 26, has always wanted to have a dog and a ferret and her unusual dream came true.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:53 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this