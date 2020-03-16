Global  

Justin Trudeau Announces Shut Down of Canadian Borders to Stop Coronavirus

Mediaite Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be closing its borders, Monday, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home 00:55

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

