Watch: Jay Electronica’s New Album Ruffles Feathers, NLE Choppa Sends Deadly Message, Childish Gambino Drops New Music
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Jay Electronica‘s new A Written Testimony album sparking controversy, NLE Choppa concerning the hip-hop community, Childish Gambino dropping new music and more. Watch and comment below!
TWITTER – As millions of people across the globe remain paralyzed by COVID-19, Jay Electronica unveiled his debut album, A Written Testimony, on Friday (March 13), giving Hip Hop fans something to smile about.
