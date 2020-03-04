Idris Elba Announces He Has Coronavirus + 50 Cent Loses It: “I’m Not Coming Back Outside”
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Hollywood superstar Idris Elba has delivered some headline-generating news. The movie heavyweight went online Monday to announce he has tested for COVID-19. Big Facts Idris went to his social media pages to break the huge news. Elba revealed he received his test results today after recently coming into contact with someone with coronavirus. “Hey, what’s […]
Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter: “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he...