Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, will make its movies available at home on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, beginning with the DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" - which opens in the United States on April 10.
