Patton Oswalt is trying to keep up the morale. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop and countries like Italy have officially gone on lockdown, celebrities like Oswalt are trying...

You Might Like

Tweets about this WS News CO Patton Oswalt Offers ”Hope & Humor” Performing From His Front Yard https://t.co/UCeGy1eTiE https://t.co/NAtUJ0GKor 34 minutes ago Viral Zed Patton Oswalt Offers ”Hope and Humor” By Performing Stand-Up From His Front Yard https://t.co/RBBWSONYR9 https://t.co/gUfnu2qgU2 36 minutes ago kbcchanneltv Patton Oswalt Offers ”Hope & Humor” Performing From His Front Yard https://t.co/xNTb2dxgNd 45 minutes ago Jennifer Allen E! NEWS: Patton Oswalt Offers ''Hope and Humor'' By Performing Stand-Up From His Front Yard. https://t.co/QxKzomFOmm via @GoogleNews 48 minutes ago GWP DIGITAL Patton Oswalt Offers ''Hope and Humor'' By Performing Stand-Up From His Front Yard https://t.co/ApSkcvjo8u https://t.co/ykj5l1cGMk 50 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Patton Oswalt Offers ”Hope and Humor” By Performing Stand-Up From His Front Yard 1 hour ago David Kisamfu Patton Oswalt Offers ''Hope and Humor'' By Performing Stand-Up From His Front Yard https://t.co/5D0fwDO2R2 1 hour ago Manfred Rosenberg #coronaviruscelebritiesapple_newstop_storiesentertainmenttwitter Patton Oswalt Offers ''Hope and Humor'' By Perform… https://t.co/k9k5S3JRkn 1 hour ago