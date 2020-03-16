Toni Collette to Self-Quarantine After Arriving in Australia Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Toni Collette makes her way through baggage claim as she arrives at Sydney International Airport on Monday morning (March 16) in Sydney, Australia. The 47-year-old Knives Out actress wore a surgical mask across her face as she arrived in Australia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Toni Collette Toni will now be self-isolating for [...]
