Toni Collette to Self-Quarantine After Arriving in Australia Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Toni Collette makes her way through baggage claim as she arrives at Sydney International Airport on Monday morning (March 16) in Sydney, Australia. The 47-year-old Knives Out actress wore a surgical mask across her face as she arrived in Australia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Toni Collette Toni will now be self-isolating for [...] 👓 View full article

