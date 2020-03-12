'Saturday Night Live' Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Saturday Night Live is going on a hiatus. The next three shows of SNL have reportedly been postponed because of the coronavirus, a source shared with Variety. SNL was set to return on Saturday, March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa, but since it films in front of a live audience [...]
