Coronavirus: Universal to make current theatrical movies available for home viewing on Friday
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Universal Pictures, in a bold move to confront the coronavirus’ threat to the movie industry, is collapsing the theatrical window. In an extraordinary step, the studio on Monday said it will make its movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases, beginning with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” opening […]
