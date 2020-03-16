Global  

Coronavirus: Universal to make current theatrical movies available for home viewing on Friday

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Universal Pictures, in a bold move to confront the coronavirus’ threat to the movie industry, is collapsing the theatrical window. In an extraordinary step, the studio on Monday said it will make its movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases, beginning with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” opening […]
Credit: Wochit
Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day 00:38

 Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news! The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters. This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls World...

