Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anna Kendrick Reacts to 'Trolls World Tour' Getting a VOD Release on Original Date

Anna Kendrick Reacts to 'Trolls World Tour' Getting a VOD Release on Original Date

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Anna Kendrick is super excited about the Trolls World Tour early release, that was announced today. The 34-year-old actress, who voices Poppy in the movie, took to social media to share the news with her fans, in case they hadn’t heard. “This makes me ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜,” she started, adding a ton of heart emojis. “I’m so [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake - Official Trailer 3 [Video]

Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake - Official Trailer 3

Check out the official trailer 3 for Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:23Published
TROLLS WORLD TOUR [Video]

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Let's watch the latest movie trailer of TROLLS WORLD TOUR aka Trolls 2 – In theaters April 2020 Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

"Trolls World Tour" - cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell, Chance The Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Flula Borg, Jamie Dornan, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J.

Trolls World Tour - cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell, Chance The Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Flula Borg, Jamie Dornan, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J.*Release date :* April 10, 2020 *Synopsis :* In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin...
AceShowbiz

'Trolls World Tour,' 'The Invisible Man,' 'The Hunt' hit digital viewing early because of coronavirus

With movie theaters closing or reducing capacity, Universal announced 'Trolls World Tour' will release simultaneously to digital platforms April 10.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_wenyeol_

kim RT @JustJared: Anna Kendrick can't wait for her upcoming movie, @Trolls World Tour to release on VOD https://t.co/HOexhqZBlu 13 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Anna Kendrick Reacts to ‘Trolls World Tour’ Getting a VOD Release on Original Date https://t.co/8nCDmeGGUI https://t.co/ofBDYqZaB9 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Anna Kendrick Reacts to ‘Trolls World Tour’ Getting a VOD Release on Original Date https://t.co/c46mRMLgNH https://t.co/UKO8oztqjK 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Anna Kendrick Reacts to ‘Trolls World Tour’ Getting a VOD Release on Original Date https://t.co/AmAW26K1RV https://t.co/ywKWdrosdR 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Anna Kendrick can't wait for her upcoming movie, @Trolls World Tour to release on VOD https://t.co/HOexhqZBlu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.