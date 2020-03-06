Anna Kendrick Reacts to 'Trolls World Tour' Getting a VOD Release on Original Date
Monday, 16 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Anna Kendrick is super excited about the Trolls World Tour early release, that was announced today. The 34-year-old actress, who voices Poppy in the movie, took to social media to share the news with her fans, in case they hadn’t heard. “This makes me ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜,” she started, adding a ton of heart emojis. “I’m so [...]
