Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Food Banks During Coronavirus Outbreak

E! Online Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
There's a reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make up one of Hollywood's most adored couples. On Monday, March 16, the A-listers announced a $1 million donation to Feeding...
News video: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks 00:40

 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to foodbanks to help support their coronavirus relief efforts.

Coronavirus: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 million to food banks amid outbreak

Hollywood couple urges people to 'take care of your bodies and hearts'
