Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How is Holby City reacting to coronavirus?

How is Holby City reacting to coronavirus?

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Medical soap Holby City is using a device known as the ‘topical drop-in’ to react to coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak affecting blood supply in Kansas City

Coronavirus outbreak affecting blood supply in Kansas City 01:11

 The coronavirus outbreak is affecting the blood supply in Kansas City.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sacramento City Council Approves Moratorium On Tenant Evictions [Video]

Sacramento City Council Approves Moratorium On Tenant Evictions

The Sacramento City Council established a temporary moratorium on tenant evictions on Tuesday to help residents impacted by the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:41Published
County Increases Coronavirus Testing Capacity, City To Offer Financial Aid To Businesses [Video]

County Increases Coronavirus Testing Capacity, City To Offer Financial Aid To Businesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the peak of the coronavirus pandemic could come in about a month, but admitted that's just an estimate, as cases continued to add up.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Bill De Blasio Sparks Alarm, Criticism After MSNBC Interview About NYC’s Coronavirus Response

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday and several of his comments drew alarm and criticism about the city's coronavirus crisis.
Mediaite Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldLeicester Mercury

5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York City

5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York CityThe novel coronavirus situation in New York City continues to escalate. Over 460 confirmed cases have been recorded, and at least seven people have died. It is...
The Merkle Also reported by •News24Leicester Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: How is Holby City reacting to coronavirus?: Medical soap Holby City is using a device known as the ‘topical drop-in’ to react t… 6 hours ago

robinjuste

Robin Juste Emery BBC News - How is Holby City reacting to coronavirus? https://t.co/xLgle2xkr7 8 hours ago

Chartrambler

Chartrambler RT @timfprice: Are they shortly going to disappear forever, like all your odious channels ? https://t.co/OyePnkgD0b 8 hours ago

MrRayNewman

Ray Newman @JodiesJumpsuit Probably something like this https://t.co/M9AR4OW88I 8 hours ago

timfprice

Tim Price Are they shortly going to disappear forever, like all your odious channels ? https://t.co/OyePnkgD0b 9 hours ago

Arnold__Simon

Simon Arnold BBC News - How is Holby City reacting to #coronavirus? https://t.co/EbPAbBXsHk #HolbyCity They drop in a scene, fi… https://t.co/5FRmtcNAet 9 hours ago

yllek_oswald98

Kelly🦊 RT @AMC_Assistant: BBCNewsnight: RT BBCNewsnight: How is Holby City reacting to #coronavirus? When fast-moving news stories like #Covid19… 9 hours ago

TheFashionRecy1

The Fashion Recycler RT @StuartDenman: A little piece I've made about the "topical drop-in scene" used in soaps, often added to @bbceastenders but being done on… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.